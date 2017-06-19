Bob Barker is recovering after suffering a nasty fall at his home.

TMZ reported that the TV icon slipped, fell and hit his head while he was in the bathroom of his home last week. He was alert enough to call 911 and paramedics showed up to examine him.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Price Is Right" host didn't want to be transported to the hospital in an ambulance, though, so he had his housekeeper drive him to the medical center.

"There was no blood or visible injuries but Bob was pretty shaken," TMZ said.

Bob, 93, spent several hours in the emergency room to undergo testing, but everything came back normal.

Bob suffered a similar fall in October 2015. There, he tripped while walking outside his home and split the side of his forehead open. He also hurt his knee during that fall. Luckily, two police officers happened to be driving by at the exact moment he fell and immediately administered aid.

Bob, a national TV treasure, hosted "The Price is Right" on CBS for 35 years before retiring in 2007. Over his celebrated career, he also worked parades and beauty pageants. He also hosted "Truth or Consequences" for 17 years.

DAMIAN DOVARGANES / Invision/AP

He also starred in several movies throughout his storied career, including an unforgettable role in "Happy Gilmore" in 1996.

Universal/REX/Shutterstock

Get well, Bob.