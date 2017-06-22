Bob Harper is back in the gym and celebrating big milestones four months after suffering a heart attack.

The "Biggest Loser" host announced on social media that he has completed his "cardio rehab."

On June 22, Bob posted a photo of a heart with the word "rehab" and the number "36/36" in the middle.

"Yesterday was a BIG DAY in my recovery from my heart attack. I finished my cardiac rehab," he wrote. "It has been super important to me and also HUMBLING. All the support that I've been getting from all my IG friends helped me when it was tough so THANK YOU for all the love and support. #heartattacksurvivor."

Since being released from the hospital following the scary incident (which happened in the gym), Bob has been making a valiant effort to get back his strength and stamina.

Recently he said he finished his first Crossfit workout since the incident, too.

"Last Sunday was a BIG and super emotional day for me," he captioned the video posted on June 20. "Not only was I able to really do my first @crossfit workout again, I did it in the room where I had my heart attack AND I did it in the exact same spot where I went down into cardiac arrest. Thank you so much to Anthony and my good luck charm Sean for supporting me. @bricknewyork #heartattacksurvivor."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Bob, as expected, has been full speed ahead on his workouts, often sharing photos and videos of his progress. In May he said he was running at a fast speed on the treadmill again.

"Taking it one day at a time," he said.

A week prior to that he said he returned to his gym, Brick NYC, for the first time since the medical incident.

"Well today was fun and also a REAL wake up call. I went to Brick NYC for the first time since my heart attack," he said. "I loved getting to workout with Sean and Marco but I couldn't do much. These thrusters with 10lbs weights were TUFF. Oh well it's a first step that I take with ALL HUMILITY and GRATITUDE. I'm doing the best I can."