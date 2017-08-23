Bob Harper said he basically died when he had his heart attack earlier this year, but he's switching things up to make sure he's as healthy as possible.

"I'm changing things around. I'm doing a lot more yoga. I'm doing a little more Crossfit now," he told a TMZ cameraman. "I'm just trying to get stronger."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

He's also completely overhauled his diet and has gone vegetarian.

"My doctors are wanting me to be more vegetarian so that's what I'm doing," he said when asked if he had seen the viral documentary "What The Health" which encourages plant-based diets. "I already knew about all that, but it was a good reminder, especially after my heart attack. Plant based, it makes sense. I gave up meat."

Harper said he's doing a lot better after "a rough few months," thanks, in part, to his lifestyle changes.

Ryan Turgeon / Splash News

In February, the "Biggest Loser" star revealed he had suffered a heart attack while he was working out at his gym in New York City. A doctor happened to be working out at that time in the gym, as well, and administered CPR, using paddles to keep Bob alive.

The fitness guru was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he remained unconscious for two days. He remained hospitalized for eight days in total.

"It was crazy just to drop dead one day," he told the cameraman, "it was nuts."

Since beginning his recovering, Bob has been sharing much of his journey on social media. In later June, he finished his rehab and thanked all of his supporters.

Yesterday was a BIG DAY in my recovery from my heart attack. I finished my cardiac rehab. It has been super important to me and also HUMBLING. All the support that I've been getting from all my IG friends helped me when it was tough so THANK YOU for all the love and support. 🖤🖤 #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@bobharper) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

