The battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues.

A new report in In Touch claims that the feuding former couple is at a standstill in their custody negotiations over their six children's schooling.

"Brad is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA but Angie's team rejected the idea," a source told the magazine. "[Brad's] team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school."

The therapist, according to the mag, thinks Brad's idea of traditional, albeit private school, would be beneficial.

"The kids' therapists agree that it's in their interests to live in one place instead of moving all over the world. And they also agree with Brad that the kids should go to regular school because they are missing out on important development in their lives," the source said. "They don't have friends, and their entire world is the family, which just isn't healthy."

In Touch says the fit-and-trim actor is pursing his schooling idea, although no agreement has been made.

"[Brad] and his team are currently scouting out the best private schools in the LA area, and he wants to involve Angie in the process," the insider said. "He is hoping she will come around. But if she doesn't, their entire custody battle will play out in family court."

Angie, though, has a different idea for how to turn their children into productive members of society.

"Angie says she wants to continue to raise the kids with a global awareness," the source said.

Earlier this year, the former power couple announced that they would not longer allow their legal issues to be played out in the media. The two said in a statement that they will handle their divorce privately and would keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," a statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."