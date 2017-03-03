Brad Pitt is a busy man, but he's finding time these days for a new hobby.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Brad the has been working on a sculpture for nearly 10 days at British sculptor Thomas Houseago's studio in L.A.'s Frogtown neighborhood (Thomas is a well-known sculptor and his fans include Red Hot Chili Peppers members Anthony Kiedis and Flea.)

What exactly Brad is making is unknown.

While he was married to Angelina Jolie, the well-known architecture buff had built up an impressive art collection, the report claims.

The story implies that Brad's dedication to the sculpture was what caused him to miss the Academy Awards, even though his company Plan B Entertainment produced Best Picture winner Moonlight. Still, he wasn't totally out of the loop.

"He did watch the Oscars with friends," a source told Us Weekly.

Since his split and ensuing custody war with Angelina, Brad has maintained a low profile. He was cheered loudly when he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes in January, his first awards appearance since the divorce.

This week, it was reported that Brad is actually confiding in his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, about his personal life.

According to Us, the actor reached out to Jen to wish her a happy birthday in February and the two began texting. Brad "has confided in Jen," an insider told the magazine.

"Brad told her he's having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past," the source said.

Jen's husband, Justin Theroux, isn't concerned with the communication.

"Justin is OK with them being friends," says the source, adding that Justin understands Jen "wants to be nice" given the current situation.