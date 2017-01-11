The divorce diet? When Brad Pitt surprised everyone with an appearance at the 74th Golden Globes Awards on Sunday, Jan. 8, he looked noticeably thinner than he has in recent months.

Turns out, that was not by accident.

"He lost a bunch of weight," a source close to the actor told Us Weekly. "He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals."

Since his split with Angelina Jolie, Brad has been committing himself to fitness, the mag claims.

"He's exercising," says the source. "He's been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He's had a lot of time to focus on himself."

A second echoed those claims, saying, "He does a lot of weight training. He's dedicated to clean living and eating right."

For Brad, he is getting his life back on track while he and his ex continue to hammer out details of their divorce and custody agreement. On Monday, to his delight, he and Angie announced that they would not longer allow their legal issues to be played out in the media. The two said that they will handle their divorce privately and would keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

While Angie has primary custody of the former couple's six kids -- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 -- he recently saw them following a New Year's Eve trip to Colorado with their mom.

Us's source said. "They had a good visit and filled him in on all of their adventures."