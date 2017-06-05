A walk to remember! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk took their baby out for a pleasant stroll over the weekend.

The new daddy was see cradling his newborn daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, while she was covered in a purple blanket. Irina walked alongside Bradley pushing a baby stroller with one hand, walking their dog with the other.

The DailyMail.com published images (seen here) of the weekend walk in which Lea's little hand could be seen poking out from under the blanket. Both parents dressed casual, with Bradley wearing a t-shirt and jeans and Irina wearing a long-sleeved sweater with the words "SATURDAY" written across the front.

Isadora/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Bradley and Irina welcomed their daughter on March 21 in Los Angeles. They were able to keep the birth and the baby's name under wraps for several weeks, which isn't surprising as they were very tight-lipped about the pregnancy in general.

"They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," a source told E! News in April.

David M. Benett / Getty Images North America

It's the first child for the couple, but it doesn't sound like it will be the last.

"Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one," E!'s source said. "Both families are very happy."

REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The daddy-daughter time had to have been especially pleasing for Bradley since he seemingly hasn't had as much time to bond with his daughter as Irina has, since he's been busy filming "A Star Is Born." Still, his daughter and his girlfriend aren't far from his mind.

"Irina and the baby are doing wonderful. She has her mom in town since the baby was born helping her out. Bradley is in touch with Irina numerous times a day," a source told E! News on June 3. "It's hard for him to be apart from his new baby when he has to work. They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can't be there and working his crazy hours."

The source added, "Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born. More kids would likely be in the future. They are in love with Lea."

Still, they've only showed off their child to a limited number of people as of now.

E!'s source said, "They want to protect her as much as they can from the media."