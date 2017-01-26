Bradley Cooper is in the running for boyfriend of the year.

The actor has been incredibly supportive of his girlfriend Irina Shayk as they prepare for the birth of their first child and he's often at her OB/GYN visits, a source tells E! News.

"Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her," a source said. "They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can't wait! Bradley been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well."

The source added that the Victoria's Secret model is getting more tired as the pregnancy continues, but is otherwise "feeling good."

The couple apparently knows the sex of their baby and have been talking about baby names, but they're keeping it mum publicly. However, they are telling friends that this won't be their only child.

"She can't wait to be a mom and would like more kids after this," the source said.

In November, it was reported that the duo was expecting and that she was in her second trimester. The same day that the report came out, Irina strutted her stuff in barely-there outfits in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. On stage, she rocked lingerie, a trench coat and a red fringe robe. Backstage, though, she reportedly remained covered up in a pink Victoria's Secret silk robe.

In December a source told E!, "Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one. Both families are very happy."