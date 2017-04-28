Aside from the obvious legal ramifications that encircles former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules following his fatal accident, his financial future now remains in flux.

Brands tied to Chris seemingly can't jump ship fast enough.

A source spoke to E! News on April 28 about the problems surrounding the reality TV star's business.

"Brands with plans to work with Chris have already cut ties with him or put the relationship on hold to see how things pan out," a source told E!. "Social media opportunities, appearances, endorsements. In some cases, he was in talks with the brands. In others, there were agreements in place; however, those agreements come with morals clauses."

Chris was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor being driven by Kenneth Mosher on April 24. The reality star called 911 and identified himself as he checked Ken's pulse, but left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Ken was later pronounced dead. According to TMZ, police later arrived at Chris' house, but he refused to come out until they got a search warrant.

Chris has since been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which is a felony.

In a statement on April 27, his attorneys said they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."

From a reputation standpoint, the damage is done.

"He's already taken a hit and it's tough to say if he will ever recover his reputation when it comes to business opportunities," E!'s source said. "He has already lost thousands. Right now, brands don't want to touch him."

TMZ reported that police want to know if Chris was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. However, since he wasn't given a blood test until several hours after the accident, results won't reliably show what his blood alcohol level was at that specific time. On April 28 the website said that police have obtained a search warrant for the truck that Chris allegedly fled the scene in. Cops want the truck as evidence.

The investigation could take up to a month to complete.