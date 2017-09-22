Brian Austin Green calls marriage to Megan Fox "hard" and "work"
Brian Austin Green has opened up about his rollercoaster relationship with wife Megan Fox on his podcast "…with Brian Austin Green."
"Marriage is hard. It's work, I think for anyone," the 44-year-old, who has been married for seven years, said. "I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's - you just take it day by day."
The couple of 13 years has had their fair share of ups and downs. In 2009, they called off a nearly four-year engagement. After a quick reconciliation, they got re-engaged and married in 2010. She then filed for divorce in 2015, only for them to reconcile in 2016, after Megan announced she was pregnant with their third child.
"You're in it and then if you're not, then you look back and you go, 'That was a great 13 years,'" he added. "I have no problem with something not working, I really hold no expectations. I try to live day by day… Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive."
While Brian's comments seemed a bit foreboding, he did mention, "We've had and have a great relationship," but mentioned yet again that they take it day by day.
One thing is for sure though — he is a very happy father to his four children, Kassius (from a previous relationship), Noah, Bohdi and Journey, calling them "amazing."