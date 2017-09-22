Brian Austin Green has opened up about his rollercoaster relationship with wife Megan Fox on his podcast "…with Brian Austin Green."

Willi Schneider / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

"Marriage is hard. It's work, I think for anyone," the 44-year-old, who has been married for seven years, said. "I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's - you just take it day by day."

The couple of 13 years has had their fair share of ups and downs. In 2009, they called off a nearly four-year engagement. After a quick reconciliation, they got re-engaged and married in 2010. She then filed for divorce in 2015, only for them to reconcile in 2016, after Megan announced she was pregnant with their third child.

WP#RWG / ZOJ / WENN

"You're in it and then if you're not, then you look back and you go, 'That was a great 13 years,'" he added. "I have no problem with something not working, I really hold no expectations. I try to live day by day… Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive."

While Brian's comments seemed a bit foreboding, he did mention, "We've had and have a great relationship," but mentioned yet again that they take it day by day.

One thing is for sure though — he is a very happy father to his four children, Kassius (from a previous relationship), Noah, Bohdi and Journey, calling them "amazing."