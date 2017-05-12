First family photo! A few days after giving birth to a daughter, "Total Divas" star Brie Bella took to Instagram to share a sweet image of her, her husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson, his stage name is Daniel Bryan) and their newborn daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

Taken in the hospital, the couple look smitten as they look at their baby girl as she rests on her mom's lap while wearing a pink knit cap.

The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!!✨🦋 #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 11, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

"The greatest feeling in the world!!!" Brie captioned the snap. "Can't even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood."

The professional wrestler-turned-reality TV star welcomed Birdie on May 9 at 11:58 p.m, a week and a half after her due date.

Brian To / Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Brie told E! in a statement. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

Around the same time that Brie shared her image, her twin sister Nikki Bella shared a sweet image of her holding her niece's tiny hand.

"Oh my sweet little Birdie 💛 From the moment I first saw you I knew it was unconditional love. I promise to protect and love you forever and ever," Nikki wrote. "And my Brizee, you are the strongest, bravest person I know. So happy God made us twins. Don't know this world without you. And wouldn't ever want to. Goodness I love you both so much. 💛💛💛 PS Bryan never left her side, still hasn't, seeing him as a dad is amazing. He's so strong."