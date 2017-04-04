DJ Brie! Brie Larson took to social media this week to reminisce about her time hitting the turntables to make ends meet.

Of course, that was long before she became an Oscar winning actress.

While sharing a photo of herself behind the desks (as the kids say) with headphones on, Brie spoke about that former life, but also tried to inspire the fellow "dreamers" like her.

"I used to DJ. It was the 'real' job that floated me while I auditioned for the movies I never got. Even during the filming of Short Term 12 I spun records at magazine parties and hotel bars on weekends because I couldn't survive off of SAG minimum," she said.

A bit of an open format DJ, she said she played a variety of music.

"I loved rare foreign covers of Beatles songs, Ye-Ye girls, and soul. Drunk dudes would request trap and I'd tell them 'Sorry I only play vinyl,'" she said. "I was hustling, but I got people dancing and hung with my other DJ friends. I'm grateful for where I am now, but want to give a toast to the life I lived before."

She added, "To all the dreamers with day jobs, I see you, don't give up. There is beauty in your journey."

Brie often shares old photos of herself on Instagram. Last week, she shared a pic of herself as a little girl and make fun of her outfit. "Shout out to Limited Too," , she captioned the photo.

Shout out to Limited Too #tbt

A few days before that, she shared an image from her first red carpet, where she wore an orange shirt.

You gotta admit, my red carpet style has vastly improved since enlisting trained professionals #idontknowhowtobeaperson #tbt

"You gotta admit, my red carpet style has vastly improved since enlisting trained professionals," she said.