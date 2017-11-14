Britney Spears' body is sexy and she knows it.

FayesVision/WENN.com

The pop sensation is no stranger to the gym, nor is it a rare occurrence to see her posting selfies of her incredibly fit body. On Nov. 14, she did it again.

Britney flaunted her tight tummy on Instagram while wearing a turquoise sports bra and teeny tiny pink shorts. She captioned the snaps with emojis of flowers and apples.

🌺🍎🌺🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

The "Every Time" singer actually posted two images. In one, she goofs around, sticking her tongue out at the mirror seflie. The second snap was very similar, but farther back.

By now, maybe we should be used to seeing Britney's enviable body. Just last month she posed in white, halter, string bikini and low-rise bottoms, showing off her taut abs. She pulled down the bottoms ever so slightly to show off a tattoo on her hip and the full extent of her abdominal muscles. The "Hold It Against Me" singer captioned the photo with a series of red high heel and lipstick emojis.

👠👠👠👠👠💄💄💄💄💄💄 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

A week before she gave her 17.8 million followers a look into one her more unique workouts, posting a video of her doing gymnastics. In the video, Britney shows off the flips she can do, as well as a very impressive walking handstand.

Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028... already getting in the spirit 😜😜😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

She captioned the video, "Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028... already getting in the spirit."

In 2016, the 35-year-old spoke E! News about her workout routine. "I run, I swim, and I dance a lot too," she said, but admitted that she does have quite a few cheat foods she likes to indulge in. "Tacos, pizza, ice cream. I love sweets. I love Oreo blasts," she said.