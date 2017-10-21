Britney Spears took to social media to bring fans back nearly 20 years, to when she first broke out onto the scene in that unforgettable schoolgirl outfit she wore in her debut video of "…Baby One More Time," which lead to a record deal and millions of albums sold.

Per the Daily Mail, Britney let her fans and the world know that she's still got it and is hotter than ever at 35, walking regal mansion hallways while putting on a fashion show and dawning some revealing outfits, Friday Oct. 20, on her Instagram.

The "Womanizer" singer, looking incredibly fit and healthy, showed off some serious toned skin for the camera, as she modeled not only the sexy schoolgirl outfit from 1998, but a white bustier with short shorts, knee-highs and cowboy hat too boot, as well as a stylish off-white mini-dress with bell long sleeves.

Big blond hair out, the hard-working mom of two boys is all smiles as she spins, sashays and struts her way toward the video camera, as Beyonce's "Don't Hurt Yourself" plays in the background.

Britney seems full of spirit and inspiration these days with her impromptu shows. This week it was fashion while last, she was showing off her painting skills in the garden.

Could this social media enthusiasm have anything to do with celebrating her one-year anniversary with 23-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari, earlier in the month?

Kudos to the happy pop icon who appears to be doing better than ever as she winds down her successful Las Vegas show after a four-year run!