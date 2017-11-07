Britney Spears can now add "high priced painter" to her resume after selling her first-ever original piece of art for $10,000 at an auction in Las Vegas.

The buyer of the piece? "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host Robin Leach, who was also serving as the auctioneer.

On Nov. 5, Britney donated the piece to the Vegas Cares fundraiser to help victims and first responders of the mass shooting that took place in Sin City on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

The five-figure painting featured five purple, pink, and blue flowers.

"I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," Britney said in a taped messages, which was played before bidding started. "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity. I love you Vegas."

In October, the pop star, who performs regularly at a residency show at Planet Hollywood, posted a video to Instagram of her painting the artwork at her home in Los Angeles.

"Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!," she captioned the video.

After the massive bid was placed, a Las Vegas columnist revealed who made the $10,000 bid.

"It's #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself!," he captioned an Instagram image of Robin holding the painting. "Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas."

After the mass shooting, Britney was one of the first mainstream acts to return to Las Vegas to perform.

"We'll get through this together ❤️ ," she said on Instagram.