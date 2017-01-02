Britney Spears shares cozy NYE pic with rumored new boyfriend Sam Asghari
Britney Spears, 35, added more fuel to the romance rumor fire when she shared a photo via Instagram with hottie Sam Asghari on Jan. 1.
The "Toxic" singer is seen cozying up to the Persian model, who has his arm wrapped around her, while out to dinner.
"Happy New Year," she captioned the shot.
Britney and Sam met when he starred in her music video for the single "Slumber Party," released on Nov. 18 of last year.
A few weeks later, they sparked buzz of a possible relationship when Sam posted a cute picture of them out to dinner on Instagram.
In the now deleted photo, Brit has her tongue sticking out while posing next to the hunk at Los Angeles restaurant Gyu-Kaku.
Then on Christmas, Sam posted a Snapchat video with the songstress.
Whether or not they're actually a thing, we wouldn't blame the pop star for spending time with this sexy dude. Sam's Instagram is full of shirtless gym selfies and hot modeling photos.
Plus, we love that he's totally open about sharing his inspiring weight-loss story.
"I was inspired, I was ambitious, and I wanted a change," he wrote next to a before-and-after photo on Instagram. "I told myself that nothing was going to stop me, and nothing ever did."
Are you drooling yet?
Britney, who has two sons with ex Kevin Federline, got out of her last major relationship with producer Charlie Ebersol in mid-2015.
