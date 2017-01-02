Britney Spears, 35, added more fuel to the romance rumor fire when she shared a photo via Instagram with hottie Sam Asghari on Jan. 1.

The "Toxic" singer is seen cozying up to the Persian model, who has his arm wrapped around her, while out to dinner.

"Happy New Year," she captioned the shot.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Britney and Sam met when he starred in her music video for the single "Slumber Party," released on Nov. 18 of last year.

A few weeks later, they sparked buzz of a possible relationship when Sam posted a cute picture of them out to dinner on Instagram.

In the now deleted photo, Brit has her tongue sticking out while posing next to the hunk at Los Angeles restaurant Gyu-Kaku.

Then on Christmas, Sam posted a Snapchat video with the songstress.

Whether or not they're actually a thing, we wouldn't blame the pop star for spending time with this sexy dude. Sam's Instagram is full of shirtless gym selfies and hot modeling photos.

Nobody could judge effort. #workyouraoff A photo posted by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Nov 20, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

Being realistic, is the most common path to mediocrity 🦁 A photo posted by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Aug 25, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

Plus, we love that he's totally open about sharing his inspiring weight-loss story.

I was inspired, I was ambitious, and I wanted a change. I told myself that nothing was going to stop me, and nothing ever did. I was Inspired to work my ass off because my family worked way too hard for me to be here, I would never take any opportunities for granted , and will always will give it all I got. Things happen for you and not to you. Don't ever point any fingers 💯 #pizzaforlunch#oreosfordinner#doritosforlife A photo posted by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:15pm PST

"I was inspired, I was ambitious, and I wanted a change," he wrote next to a before-and-after photo on Instagram. "I told myself that nothing was going to stop me, and nothing ever did."

Are you drooling yet?

Britney, who has two sons with ex Kevin Federline, got out of her last major relationship with producer Charlie Ebersol in mid-2015.