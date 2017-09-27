Britney Spears posted a bikini photo on Instagram this week and she looks absolutely incredible.

Getty Images

The popstar posed in white, halter, string bikini and low-rise bottoms, showing off her taut abs. She pulled down the bottoms ever so slightly to show off a tattoo on her hip and the full extent of her abdominal muscles. The "Hold It Against Me" singer captioned the photo with a series of red high heel and lipstick emojis.

👠👠👠👠👠💄💄💄💄💄💄 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Last week, Britney gave her followers a look into one her more unique workouts, posting a video of her doing gymnastics. In the video, Britney shows off the flips she can do, as well as a very impressive walking handstand. She captioned the video, "Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028... already getting in the spirit."

Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028... already getting in the spirit 😜😜😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Throughout the summer, the mother of two showed off what else she can do in the gym, including other unique handstands, crunches, planks and weight training. Her dedication to the gym is real — she even posted from a gym in Hong Kong! Britney also showed off a few of her outdoor workouts, where she does yoga moves, curls, and kettlebell swings in her beautiful backyard.

In 2016, the 35-year-old spoke E! News about her workout routine. "I run, I swim, and I dance a lot too," she said, but admitted that she does have quite a few cheat foods she likes to indulge in. "Tacos, pizza, ice cream. I love sweets. I love Oreo blasts," she said.