Brooke Shields first worked with Calvin Klein when she was just 15 years old, and, at the time, the ad she was featured in was incredibly controversial. Now, 37 years after that ad, she's about to be reunited with the brand.

According to the New York Post, Calvin Klein CEO Steve Shiffman said, "We are going to be working with Brooke again very soon."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Brooke, now 52, caused an uproar in 1981 when she donned the jeans and famously said, "What gets between me and my Calvins? Nothing." Although it's now an iconic ad, in 1981 many in the public felt it was far too sexual for a 15-year-old to be involved in it.

In February, Calvin Klein's new creative director Raf Simons debuted his first collection at the brand with a nod to the famous ad.

So excited to be partnering up once again with @calvinklein @rafsimons is an angel. So happy to be home. A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Brooke spoke about a partnership at the time and said she was "so happy to be home"

"It's both nostalgic and exciting — it feels like yesterday and at the same time it feels like a lifetime ago," he said, according to Women's Wear Daily. "But it still feels like the perfect fit — and I'm not using a jeans analogy. No pun intended."

Around the same time, the actress said she would love to work with Calvin Klein again.

"It's been a long time since I've been able to collaborate with Calvin Klein, and the house of, and Raf asked me to be part of that," she said. Upon seeing the new line, she hinted that the wheels were already in motion for a reunion.

"I think this is going to end up taking more of my time than I realize," she said.