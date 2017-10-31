Brooklyn Decker went from feeling drab to looking fab.

The model took to Instagram on Oct. 30 to show a before and after picture. In one image, she poses without makeup after a morning of feeling ill. In the other, she looks camera ready.

"From puking in a bucket today (caught my toddler's virus, or maybe ate something bad, TBD) to getting TURNT for @thearfoundation tonight, this mom knows how to party," she captioned the modern-day mom selfie. She added that she was just kidding and felt terrible at the party. Mrs. Andy Roddick said she had to go home after 45 minutes.

She added, "But I'm really into the before and after shots of this evening."

The Sports Illustrated model isn't shy about sharing her no-makeup selfies, as she's done so several times in the past.

On Aug. 25, while wrapped in a towel, the pregnant stunner shared one after apparently getting out of the shower.

Me, after the first date, when they don't call ever again. A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

In May, she even shared a self-deprecating image of her pimple, saying she named it Cindy Crawford.

This is my new zit. She shall be called Cindy Crawford. A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on May 28, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

For Brooklyn, she's proud of her looks and her body, even with flaws.

"The biggest thing for me about being with Andy is that athletes in general tend to appreciate different things about women's bodies," she told Women's Health UK. "They're not so concerned with how someone looks, more about how strong and healthy they are."