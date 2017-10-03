Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, have been making music together since 1984, but Bruce acknowledges her skills are often overshadowed by his success.

Patti, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, has done more than just perform with Bruce's E Street Band. She has lent her vocals to the Rolling Stones on their "Dirty Work" album, worked with Keith Richards on his first solo album and recorded three albums of her own.

"Patti can have a really gothic voice when she wants to. She's a very distinctive, underrated singer and songwriter," Bruce told Variety. "She's made some excellent records that I think, because of her connection to me, have gone a little under-noticed and underrated."

The 68 year old, who has been married to Patti since 1991, revealed that his missus is working on her fourth album now -- and he promises it'll be a "great record."

While he sang the praises of her solo work, he shared the songs he loves to sing with her: "I like 'Brilliant Disguise' [and] 'Tougher Than the Rest.' Those are songs we've sung together for a lotta years, and they encapsulate our relationship in a very universal but personal way," he revealed.

The Boss also explained how they balance working together with their personal lives.

"We've kind of developed natural boundaries. Some places we have a more professional approach, like if I walk into the studio while she's working, I have certain boundaries where if she requests my opinion or asks for my help, I give it on a very professional level," he explained. "When she comes onstage with the E Street Band, she's an E Street band member, and when we walk offstage we're husband and wife."