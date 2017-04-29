It's no secret that celebrities can rake in massive amounts of cash through their social media channels. But just how much can they make posting about their "favorite" brands on Instagram and Twitter? Apparently enough that these days, social media has become a more lucrative business than acting for Busy Philipps.

"I'm not above it, guys," the "Cougar Town" alum admitted in a video she shared on her Instagram story on April 27 with the words "we all gotta make [money]" scrawled across her forehead.

@busyphilipps / Instagram

Continued the actress, "I just only choose things that I genuinely like and would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels [craft store] partnership, which is my favorite thing of all time. And I'm doing one next week. I think that feels like me."

"But unless it was, like, a billion dollars, I probably wouldn't do something random and weird that people would be like, 'Lame' [and] 'Busy Philipps sells out,'" she added.

"But, you know, I gotta be honest with you, I didn't make a ton of money as an actor last year," she revealed. "I made more of my money doing that kind of stuff, like the partnerships with brands."

She also explained that, "As a television actor, when we work in TV, what we're doing is making a product so that networks can sell ad space."

And that's not so different than a sponsored Instagram post, now is it?

"I'm gonna sell things," Busy concluded. "That's my only point."

The "Freaks and Geeks" alum has starred on HBO's "Vice Principals" since mid-2016. She also appeared on episodes of "New Girl," "Angie Tribeca" and "Drunk History" in 2016 and popped up on an episode of "The Odd Couple" in January 2017.