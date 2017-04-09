Busy Philipps feels lucky to be alive today after she felt that her Uber driver was legitimately trying to kill her.

In an Instagram story posted in the early morning hours of April 9, the actress detailed her bizarre experience that began after hailing a ride to take her and her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, home.

"I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber," she said in a video shot immediately after exiting the car. "The craziest thing just happened to me. I tried to call an Uber with my husband. We got into an Uber. The guy was really weird. I said to my husband 'That guy was really weird, are you sure he's not going to kill us?' And from the back this voice says 'I promise that's not going to happen.' And there was this scary dude. I'm not trying to be alarmist but I definitely felt those guys were trying to murder me tonight. It was really scary."

In her description, Busy's emotions ranged from laughing to crying. In the car, she said she started yelling at the driver and the random passenger.

"I was like no, that's not happening. I won't be killed tonight," she said. "I started screaming at this freaking creepy Uber driver. I started screaming; 'I will not be killed today!' I legitimately was screaming."

Her husband added, "It was the weirdest thing that ever happened. You were like, 'We're going to die in this Uber.'"

Busy, who said she'll no longer use the app, added, "That's the worst part. He was like, 'They're parents, we shouldn't kill them.' It was so terrible."

Once safely inside her home, Busy conceded that driver told her he got two calls at once, hence the confusion and the other person being in the car.

"That's why there was a weirdo in the back," she said. "I like my theory better that there were just guys trying to kill us."

Just before she got into the Uber, a photo was taken of Busy looking relaxed and leaning up against a wall.

She captioned it, "Seconds before I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber..."