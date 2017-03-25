Uh, oh! John Legend's luggage, reportedly containing $26,000 in valuables, was stolen by a cabbie after John landed at JFK Airport from France on March 23.

His $5,000 Louis Vuitton bag was left unattended on a luggage cart allowing the perpetrator to snag the bag undetected.

The bag contained $25,000 Cartier Panther cuff links with clear and green stones, a $500 pair of sunglasses and $500 worth of clothing, sources said.

"The Ordinary People" singer and his camp noticed the bag was missing once he arrived at his hotel and called Delta Airlines and Port Authority police.

The 63-year-old driver is charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. "I know I should not have taken it. I made a mistake," he told cops.

John took to Twitter to eliminate rumors that he was robbed by his own hired car service. "This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me," Legend tweeted. "Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart."

"The bag was taken because it was left unattended," he continued. "The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag."

We're glad the bag is back in with its rightful owner!