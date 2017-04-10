Caitlyn Jenner has undergone sex reassignment surgery, she says in her upcoming memoir, a new report claims.

RadarOnline obtained excerpts from the book, "The Secrets of My Life," in which Caitlyn writes, "The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated."

The report says that the surgery happened in January.

In the book, Caitlyn, formerly Olympian Bruce Jenner, says that her penis "has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time."

The surgery, she writes, was a "complex decision." Further, she said that she is coming forward about it now "so all of you can stop staring."

"You want to know, so now you know," Caitlyn writes. "Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it."

Finally, though, Caitlyn really feels like a woman.

"Imagine denying your core and soul," she writes. "Then add to it the most impossible expectations that people have for you because you are the personification of The American Male Athlete."

With the memoir about to be released on April 25, the two-year anniversary of her coming out as transgender, Caitlyn is also attempting to mend fences with the Kardashian family. In an appearance on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she speaks to Khloe Kardashian about how they've grown apart.

"Day after day, month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, 'Hey how are you doing?' You can't help but sit there and think, Is it because I transitioned? They don't like me anymore?" Cait tells Khloe. "I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn't do wrong, what I did right, and move forward."

Khloe told her, "I don't necessarily want to say you did anything wrong. I don't know if just because you didn't do something the way I would have preferred, that makes it wrong. I just wasn't at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that's this heavy."

She continued, "For me, you're all I remember, Bruce was. So not having you in my life, it's a huge blow because I'm like, OK, my second dad, this guy that I've grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that."