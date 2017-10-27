Caitlyn Jenner has officially lived out her "fantasy."

On Oct. 27, the former "I am Cait" star posted a video to Instagram that shows her walking along the beach in Malibu, Calif., while wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

Caitlyn first appears in the distance of the video and walks toward the camera. While walking forward, she takes off her straw hat and says "free," while spinning around.

"40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and...," she captioned the video.

At the time, 40 years ago, Caitlyn was living as Olympic hero Bruce Jenner.

In 2015, Bruce confirmed long-standing speculation that he was transitioning into a woman. At the time, the Kardahian-Jenner family mostly supported the decision. However, things went south earlier this year when Caitlyn released her memoir "The Secrets of My Life."

In it, Caitlyn said argues that Kris Jenner knew about Bruce's struggle with gender identity. The book was highly critical of Kris. The family quickly stood behind the Kar-Jenner matriarch and voiced frustration with Caitlyn.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian West said, "I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now...I just feel like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people. My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful."

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe called the book a fabrication.

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Kim was asked if there was a chance that Kris would ever speak to Caitlyn. "Zero. No, one. No, I would say two percent. And those are Kendall and Kylie," Kim said without mincing words. "That's their percentage. All fair, I think."