Cameron Douglas has some good news -- he's expecting a baby!

Cameron, 38, announced that he and his Brazilian girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, 39, are expecting their first child together.

The couple have been together since before Cameron went to jail and have managed to make it through some tough years.

"Everyone is thrilled for him," a source said of Michael Douglas' joy about the baby news. "Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather."

Michael Douglas' son Cameron was released from prison in July 2016 and he's made a lot of strides to clean up his life since getting out of jail.

Cameron spent nearly 7 years in jail for heroin possession and selling drugs. He was initially sentenced to 5 years in jail, but his time was extended by nearly two years after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail.

When Cameron was finally released from jail in 2016, he had to spend some time in a halfway house before settling into his normal life. He's tried to have a low-key life since getting out of jail, spending time with family and writing a book about his life and struggles.

We couldn't be happier for the entire Douglas family as they celebrate their family getting a bit bigger!