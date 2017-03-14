As if there was any doubt, there is no love lost between Camille Grammer and her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star unloaded on her ex at the Family Equality Council's Annual Impact Awards on March 11 while speaking about her love life.

"Yes, I am open to marriage again. Am I ready at this moment to get married again? No. You know, I believe in love. I believe in a marriage that could last and stand the test of time," she said. "I always thought that once I got married it was forever. My ex didn't think that. You never know with Kelsey. He changes marriages like he changes characters, you know, for movies or shows. But yes, I'm open to love, absolutely. And marriage, yes."

Camille and Kelsey split in 2010 after 13 years of marriage. In 2011, he married Kayte Walsh, which is his fourth marriage.

Camille is now dating an attorney.

"I wanted to take it slowly, but, we've been fast-tracking it and having a great time. Going on trips together. I didn't plan it to go fast, we're just having a really good time and enjoying spending a lot of time together," she said. "It's been great. I'm very happy. I'm with a good guy and we'll see what happens."

Camille and Kelsey share daughter Mason, 15, and son Jude, 12.