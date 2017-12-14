Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

The reality TV star announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, the second-most common type of skin cancer.

"Thank you Dr. Beth karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses. Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key," she captioned two images of her from Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. "My cancer was removed and I'm resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn't seem right go for a checkup. Don't put it off. Annual check ups are important."

Camille was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy in June 2014. She celebrated being cancer-free for a year in January 2015.

Of her latest bout, her rep told The New York Post's Page Six, "Camille didn't feel 'right.' She went to her oncologist immediately and had a procedure to remove a small malignancy. She urges everyone to run, not walk to their doctors if they suspect there's an issue, and to learn more, she suggests that people visit FoundationforWomensCancer.org to learn more and find a great doctor in their area."

Her rep added, "She sends loads of gratitude for all the amazing support."

The cancer diagnosis comes after Bravo TV scion Andy Cohen announced that Camille, who recently got engaged, would return to the popular reality TV show, but not as a full-time member.

"She's always going to be in the Housewife universe," Andy told Bustle last month. "You know, Camille really had a rough first season, and so I think she feels… I think it might be challenging for her to be in front of the camera, because she let everything rip Season 1 and she had a rough time with it."