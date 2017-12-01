Rapper Cardi B's wedding will be one for the ages.

In speaking to BBC, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who got engaged to Migos rapper Offset on Oct. 27, said the couple plans to drop $1 million on the nuptials. Her dress alone is set to cost $50,000.

"I don't think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don't like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it's a partnership," she said. "And I feel like my expenses is going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000... it's got to be extravagant."

As for why she needs to spend so much on a dress, she said, "You only get married once!"

Extravagancy seems to be a common theme in Cardi B and Offset's relationship -- her engagement ring was estimated to cost $550,000, and it took a month and a half to make.

The ring, which Cardi happily showed off on Instagram, features an 8-carat stone surrounded by 2 half-carat pear diamonds and 2 carats worth of pink and white stones, TMZ reported after that engagement.

"I just wanted to show you how beautify the ring is," Cardi said in her Instagram video. "Damn, this thing on one hand."

She said that her man's attention to detail was impressive.

"I'm so grateful, I'm so happy," she said. "I'd never think my ring would be this beautiful."