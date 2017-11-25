There are all sorts of things to do around Thanksgiving. For rapper Cardi B, a Florida strip club seemed to suffice.

Getty Images for E11EVEN

The former stripper spent the night before Thanksgiving having fun as well as taking the stage at Miami's E11even club for an afterparty following the Trap Circus show, according to Page Six.

The online magazine reported that Cardi "walked on stage with her notorious 'red bottoms' [Louboutins] as she sang 'Bodak Yellow' and danced around to other rap songs."

Getty Images for E11EVEN

She even reportedly started to make it rain, spreading around her newfound wealth as she "started throwing dollar bills into the crowd," added the Page Six source.

And it appears as if Cardi B (real name Belcalis Almanzar) wasn't the only music star in the house. Former "The Voice" mentor CeeLo Green was chilling in a VIP section, Page Six reported.