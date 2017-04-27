Carmelo Anthony is making a last ditch effort to save his marriage to La La Anthony.

TMZ reported on April 27 that Melo is "doing everything he can" to woo La La back, including loving text messages.

In mid-April it was reported that the reality TV star and the NBA stud had separated and La La had already moved out of the family home in New York City. Later that week, reports surfaced that they split after Carmelo got another woman pregnant.

At the time the estranged couple wasn't planning to get a divorce for the sake of their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

A source told Page Six, "They haven't even mentioned the 'D' word. She has not hired a lawyer yet. They're not there yet. There's no divorce. No custody battle. They're discussing what's best for Kiyan and how to figure out how to handle his situation. They're just being the same parents they always have."

Melo has apologized to La La countless times, TMZ said, and is begging her to go out on dates with him. He's also liking her images on Instagram and has been offering to take her on a marriage-saving vacation.

"He insists La La's the only woman for him and has no plans to be with anyone else," TMZ said.

The two are keeping things civil now for the sake of their son. TMZ said La La and Carmelo do not want to uproot their son from school in New York.

When they split, it was reported that the duo's relationship has been filled with ups and downs, but things have been very stressful for the couple over the past NBA season, where Melo's name was constantly involved in trade talks.

New York Knicks President Phil Jackson said on April 14 that Carmelo "would be better off somewhere else." Carmelo, though, has a clause in his contract with the Knicks that he can veto any trade. But all indications are that he is ready to move on from the Knicks, too.

For years Carmelo was focused on winning on the basketball court, but now he's just trying to win back his wife.