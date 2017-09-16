Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix are now officially divorced.

The Blast reported that a judge had signed off on the paperwork, but little else is known, as the Oscar winner and Summer have a confidential settlement that was already agreed upon.

The documents show that Casey has agreed to pay child support for their two sons, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

In late July, it initially appeared that the two would be battling it out in court in regards to spousal support -- she requested it, while he asked the court to block her. However, TMZ reported that Casey and Summer settled their spousal support disagreement in just four days. It was determined that the actor would be paying spousal support as a part of the settlement.

The fact that Casey and Summer pulled the plug on their marriage isn't particularly surprising.

The two announced they had separated in March 2016. In their divorce documents they both listed their date of separation as November 2015. "Irreconcilable differences" was listed as the reason for the divorce.