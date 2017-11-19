Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas continued to make love look good.

On Nov.18, the couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the actress took to Instagram to gush over her husband while sharing a throwback image from their wedding day.

"17 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son," she said. "Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong."

The couple originally met in 1996. Michael has said in multiple interviews that he knew right away that he was going to marry Catherine.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Like any marriage, not everything has completely perfect in those 17 years. In 2013, Michael and Catherine separated. Throughout the separation, Michael maintained that they were working on their marriage. He was right. By the year's end, they were back together.

"I'm crazy about her...I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye and it tends to get a little more exposed than most," he assured Ellen DeGeneres in 2015. "But we're back, stronger than ever."

Catherine seemed to echo those sentiments in 2016.

"It's a long road, and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage. You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won't be the last problem," she told Good Housekeeping in 2016. "There will be many more down the road."

During the down time, Michael told AARP, "It took work on both our parts. I don't think there's much chance of fixing a relationship if one of you is already out the door."

Rex USA

Here's to 17 more years!