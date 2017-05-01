Celine Dion had more fun than everyone else during the 2017 Met Gala, and the proof is in the pictures!

The Canadian chanteuse attended the A-list affair for the very first time this year -- "I would've started singing in the middle of the street [had they not let me in]," she joked to E! News about how excited she was to attend the annual event.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Wonderwall.com was thrilled to see what a blast the "My Heart Will Go On" singer -- who donned an asymmetrical Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorized with a unique fascinator that blended in perfectly with her dark locks -- had on the red carpet during the Costume Institute benefit.

It's been less than 16 months since Celine lost husband René Angélil after 21 years of marriage.