Celine Dion had more fun than everyone else at the 2017 Met Gala
Celine Dion had more fun than everyone else during the 2017 Met Gala, and the proof is in the pictures!
The Canadian chanteuse attended the A-list affair for the very first time this year -- "I would've started singing in the middle of the street [had they not let me in]," she joked to E! News about how excited she was to attend the annual event.
Wonderwall.com was thrilled to see what a blast the "My Heart Will Go On" singer -- who donned an asymmetrical Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorized with a unique fascinator that blended in perfectly with her dark locks -- had on the red carpet during the Costume Institute benefit.
It's been less than 16 months since Celine lost husband René Angélil after 21 years of marriage.