It was a family affair for Celine Dion this week, as she gathered those near and dear to her to celebrate her mom's 90th birthday.

The result was a rare photo of Celine with all three of her children -- twins Nelson and Eddy and Rene-Charles -- and their grandmother.

"What a privilege for all of us to still have you around. Happy 90th birthday mom! We love you," Celine captioned the Twitter photo in French, posted on March 20.

For Celine, her family has been a source of strength for her as she goes on with life without her husband Rene Angelil, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2016, after a long battle with cancer.

"I still have my power; my husband gave me so [many] tools for the rest of my life," Celine told Extra in February. "What makes me most proud is to be a mother, I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up."

Celine added, "Still want to sing, still want to go, and still want to make it — today's the day to do it."

As for how her children are doing, she said, "To be honest, they're remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them — it's mutual.

"They cope with the loss of their dad very well," she said, praising her oldest son, Rene-Charles, 16. "I said to him, 'I never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house, you have your own dreams and he is always with you in your heart and I am here for you.'"