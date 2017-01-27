Bullies know no bounds, even with models. Charlotte McKinney, known for her sultry Carl's Jr. campaign, had such a rough go in high school that she dropped out while she was 17 years old "because of all of the bullying," she revealed.

The soon-to-be "Baywatch" star told Ocean Drive magazine that girls would often shout derogatory things at her inside the halls of her Orlando school.

"I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head — there was so much bullying," the 23-year-old said. "It was just so awful, and that's why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it's still happening and getting even worse now with social media."

Charlotte believes her curves and, let's face it, her large breasts were the source of the bullying.

"Obviously, I got more attention from the male side than from the female side. I didn't have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys," she said. "I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward."

Now, though, the "crazy single" model isn't ruling out going under the knife to make her breasts smaller.

"I've been thinking about [a reduction]," she told the mag. "They've definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future."

But, that's about all the work she plans on doing, although she won't judge anyone for wanting some artificial help.

"If that's what makes you feel better, then go for it. But for me, I just don't see the point," she said. "I've always said I want to get a nose job, but I think it just makes you lose your face... My nose - one side is really out and the other is really in. I've been made fun of for it. But if I changed it, I wouldn't look like me. That's a feature [that] makes my face and makes me who I am."