Victoria's Secret thinks it's being spied on by the Chinese government.

The allegation is just another layer in a bizarre string of events leading up to the famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is set to take place in Shanghai on Nov. 20.

According to the New York Post, all communications are being watched, so Victoria's Secret staffers can't speak open and honestly.

Thus far, planning has not gone smoothly. Last week the Post said fashion bloggers booked to cover the event were canceling their trips because the Chinese government wouldn't give them visas. Likewise, TV executives are dealing with a lot of red tape when it comes to filming the area.

"If you're going to China, you want to show that you are in China!," one irritated source told Page Six. "It's just a nightmare for all the media trying to cover [the show]. These TV companies are spending a fortune on it, and they don't even know what they can shoot when they get there."

Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid were both denied visas, as well.

"[Staffers] want to discuss what's going on as far as replacements for those denied visas and alternative arrangements," a source said, "but they have to be tight-lipped because it seems that the government is watching their e-mails."

Most of us watch the models. The Chinese government apparently watches everything but the models.