Home sweet home no more.

Late last month, "Fixer Upper" couple Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were ending their HGTV show. Now comes word that they have sold their beloved farm house, which was featured in nearly every episode of their show.

Ach/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that the couple handed over the deed for their Waco, Texas, property to another couple, but it is unknown how much the new homeowners paid for the famous TV home.

The 6-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,729 sq. ft. home is incredible, but it wasn't that way when Chip and Joanna bought the home in 2012. It was, naturally, a fixer upper. Before and after images of the home are featured on Joanna's blog.

The duo spent a year and a half fixing up the once-dilapidated home to their liking.

"We are loving farm life and all the animals that call it their home too. It's been quite an adventure!" Joanna wrote in 2014 on her blog.

WireImage

It's been a year of change for the couple. Aside from the sale of the home and the ending of their reality show (at the peak of its popularity,) the duo was also hit with split rumors by tabloids.

In August, in response to reports of a split, Chip tweeted that that "won't ever happen."

In speaking to People magazine, Chip said, "Nothing has come easy. We've worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm — it really does seem like the American dream you heard about growing up."

Their children and their business is the top priority, he said.

"Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable," he said. "If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids."