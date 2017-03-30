Prepare to swoon for the rest of the day! Chris Pine, 36, stepped out with a sexy new 'do for CinemaCon in Las Vegas on March 29, and his new look had us all mesmerized.

There to promote his upcoming film "Wonder Woman," the hunky star turned heads with a sexy new buzz cut.

If you recall, the last few times we've seen Chris while he was on the awards show circuit earlier this year, he'd been sporting an overgrown hairstyle with a bushy salt-and-pepper beard. Not to say that he still didn't look handsome, but let's be real.

The "Star Trek Beyond" hunk told E! News that he decided to get rid of his long locks simply because he was "bored."

He also added that he got inspired by "Homeland" actor Rupert Friend.

Whatever the reason behind the change, we are not complaining.

Buzz on, Chris!