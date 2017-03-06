"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz is already on one popular NBC show, but now she has her eye on another.

"I would love to go on 'The Biggest Loser,' where it's a concentrated thing," she told MarieClaire.com of her weight loss struggles.

The actress, who has been very open about her weight in the past, first tried Weight Watchers at age 11.

"I eat my feelings -- when I'm happy, when I'm sad," she said. "When you do put the food down and those feelings come up, you're not being numbed anymore. You're like, 'I got to deal with this.' That is hard."

In an example, the 36-year-old star said, "If I'm upset or I have to confront somebody, I'm like, 'This feels really icky. Let me have a burrito.' I believe that if we haven't learned our lessons, they will continue to come and circle back around. Obviously I haven't figured it out with food."

On "This Is Us," viewers root for Chrissy as her character fights to shed pounds. She's fighting the same battle in real life, too.

"I do want to lose weight," she said. "But not because anyone is telling me to do it. I don't worry about numbers. It just messes with my mind."

What it comes down to is that she just wants to be "proportioned."

"I carry a lot of my weight in my stomach. I just want to have... not even a number, but to have my body in a different shape," she said.

There have been reports over the past several months that Chrissy is "mandated" to lose weight as part of her character's storyline on "This Is Us," but she says that's false.

"Nothing is mandated. It's not like, 'If you sign this contract, you have to do this,'" she said. "We haven't even talked about an actual number with Kate. Ever."

Chrissy is happy to be a cheerleader for women of all sizes.

"Size doesn't equate to beauty. I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes," she says. "I've had roommates who were thin girls and constantly working out and trying to stay under a certain size. Even the average girl looks 10 pounds heavier on the screen."