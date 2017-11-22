First comes baby, then comes bangs.

Chrissy Teigen is just full of changes right now. A few hours after revealing that she is pregnant with her second child, she took to Instagram to show off her new hair. The Sports Illustrated model now has bangs.

I did it! Thank you @jenatkinhair and @priscillavalles!!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

"It's my hair," she said in video posted to social media. "I love it."

Chrissy's Snapchat followers got a sneak peek of her new 'do after she posted a picture of her stylist cutting her hair.

Before she went through with her hair transformation, she answered fan questions live. "Two major announcements today: Yes, bangs and a baby," she said at one point during the live video, according to E! Someone then asked which announcement was more exciting, and Chrissy quipped, "The bangs, for sure."

When Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced their other big news on Nov. 21, they did so in the cutest way.

In an Instagram video featuring their 19-month-old daughter, Luna, the model refers to her stomach and says, "Luna, what's in here?" The little one says, "baby."

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

There had been speculation for several weeks that Chrissy may be expecting. Many felt that they saw a hint of baby bump while she attended a Forevermark Diamonds event in New York City on Nov. 7. Further photos showed her wearing flowing dresses and using large handbags to cover her belly.

MJ Photos/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Snapchat on Nov. 21, Chrissy showed off her baby bump.

"Very excited to not have to hide this anymore," she captioned the photo. "Everyone I told first was like 'uh yeah, we knew thanks.'"