Yes, Chrissy Teigen has had work done -- and not just in the areas that you would expect.

The Sports Illustrated model told Refinery29 that she once got liposuction on her armpit.

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care," she said. "It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again."

H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

She's certainly not worried about repeating the procedure.

"It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident," she said. "It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

While Chrissy is one of more real celebrities out there from a personality standpoint, she joked that she's hardly real when it comes to her appearance.

"Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," she joked. Chrissy then reportedly pointed to her forehead, her nose, her lips and said, "Fake, fake, fake."

A lot of models secretly have work done, Luna's mom said. "I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing," she added.