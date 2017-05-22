While John Legend performed with country duo Florida Georgia Line during the Billboard Music Awards, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was nowhere to be found -- she was near, though.

Chrissy opted to skip the awards show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, deciding instead to go to the male strip show "Magic Mike Live" just a few miles down the road.

H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

In a coincidental parallel, John and FGL performed a stripped-down version of the group's hit "H.O.L.Y." while Chrissy was also surrounding herself with some stripping.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recorded several Snapchat videos with her friends while en route to the Hard Rock Hotel strip show, which is based off of the Channing Tatum films.

"Hello, ladies! What are we doing? Magic Mike, baby!" she said in one snap.

After checking out the male revue, she tweeted that "it. was. dope."

Luna's mom did indicate that she planned on watching the awards show earlier in the day.

"My sister and niece live in Vegas," she tweeted. "I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas!"

While seemingly watching the awards in a towel while lounging on a couch, she joked that she was "best dressed."

John and FGL didn't seem to mind her absence, and their performance was very well received.

"Epic night! Thank you, @johnlegend & @BBMAs!" the group tweeted.