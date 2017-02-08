Chrissy Teigen was uninjured after being involved in a minor hit and run accident in Hollywood on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to E! News, the supermodel was the passenger of the vehicle that was hit at 7:30 pm, but she sustained no injuries and was back to tweeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

"lmao it's like being alive but reading about your death," she said about a report of the accident, certainly maintaining her sense of humor.

While giving her account of the crash, she said, "Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I'm good!"

She added, "I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow."

E! reports that a suspect was arrested by Hollywood police division on a misdemeanor hit and run.

Chrissy's accident comes during a rather celebratory week -- she returned to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, posing just months after giving birth to daughter Luna.

Just months after giving birth, @chrissyteigen got BACK in a bikini for SI Swimsuit... A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04am PST

"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit,"she said. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."

Wise words from our girl @chrissyteigen. 👙 A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

The accident also came after she and her husband, John Legend, attended the Super Bowl in Houston. During a moment in the game, Chrissy was shown on television and a hint of her nipple could be seen. Rather than shy away from the it, she actually retweeted a video the TV clip, writing, "Boom goes the dynamite."