Chrissy Teigen uninjured by 'speeding loon' in hit and run accident
Chrissy Teigen was uninjured after being involved in a minor hit and run accident in Hollywood on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
According to E! News, the supermodel was the passenger of the vehicle that was hit at 7:30 pm, but she sustained no injuries and was back to tweeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
"lmao it's like being alive but reading about your death," she said about a report of the accident, certainly maintaining her sense of humor.
While giving her account of the crash, she said, "Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I'm good!"
She added, "I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow."
E! reports that a suspect was arrested by Hollywood police division on a misdemeanor hit and run.
Chrissy's accident comes during a rather celebratory week -- she returned to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, posing just months after giving birth to daughter Luna.
"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit,"she said. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."
The accident also came after she and her husband, John Legend, attended the Super Bowl in Houston. During a moment in the game, Chrissy was shown on television and a hint of her nipple could be seen. Rather than shy away from the it, she actually retweeted a video the TV clip, writing, "Boom goes the dynamite."