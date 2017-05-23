Child Services interviewed "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa this week after her 1-year-old son fell into her pool.

TMZ reported that the reality TV star wasn't home at the time, and that Brayden was being watched by a nanny on May 22 when he accidentally fell into a pool. The nanny quickly scooped him out of the water.

Brayden was reportedly never unconscious.

When Christina returned home and was told about the incident, she took him to the hospital to make sure he was ok and that no water went into his lungs. After he was given a clean bill of health, Child Services interviewed Christina and the nanny at the hospital and determined no action was necessary, TMZ said.

Tarek was told about the incident immediately.

Christina and Tarek have been co-parenting their two children since splitting last year. Last week, many believed that he took a swipe at his ex while attending his children's open house at school.

"Single #dadlife. Kid's open house," he captioned a pic of himself at the event, adding a thinking face emoji in reference to Christina's whereabouts.

He later took to Instagram to try to clarify his comments.

"More...#FAKE news... there was NO jab at Christina," he said. "I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house. Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast."

Christina, around the same time, took to Instagram to share a pic of her new tattoo honoring her children's birthdays in roman numerals.

"Been wanting this for a long time," she said. "No time like the present."