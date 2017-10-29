Yikes, Christopher McDonald is now a second offender.

The "Happy Gilmore" star was arrested again on suspicion of drunk driving in Lake Arrowhead on Saturday, Oct. 28. Back in 2013, he got his first DWI in Wilmington, North Carolina.

An eyewitness spotted Christopher driving off the highway around 9 p.m. He subsequently ran down a gas meter at the nearby Stater Bros. and crashed his silver Porsche into an embankment.

The onlooker, who caught the arrest going down, told TMZ that Christopher tried pulling his Hollywood card with the cops to no avail.

He allegedly told them that he starred in "Happy Gilmore," but the officers could care less.

Christopher was taken into custody to sober up and had plans to be released without bail.

"The whole thing was unfortunate," Christopher told Star News Online back in 2013, after his first offense. "Drunk driving is nothing to do. I do take this thing very seriously, and I am doing all of the right steps right now."

At the time, his blood-alcohol level was clocked in at 0.15, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08.