Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II on Neflix's "The Crown," but she refuses to think about what Her Majesty actually thinks about the show. And, for the record, she doesn't know if The Queen has ever even seen the highly-acclaimed show.

Still, even thinking about The Queen's response is "too terrifying" to handle for the actress.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WEN

"Just the idea that the Queen has a Netflix account with a username and password fills me with giddy excitement," Claire told Heat magazine, while not knowing if Her Majesty does have an account.

Claire said we may never know the truth about The Queen's TV preferences. "I don't think I want to know. The response is too terrifying," she said.

Presented with the thought that perhaps Elizabeth has seen the show, Claire said, "I hope she's happy, I hope she likes what she sees."

Rex USA

Earlier this year, there was a report that stated that The Queen actually had watched the show. In May, a columnist for the Sunday Express reported that Her Majesty was encouraged to watch the show by her son and daughter-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

"It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to [Windsor Castle] at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film," a source said at the time. "They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized."

Mike Tindall has said in the past that he and his wife Zara, the Queen's granddaughter, are "addicted" to the show.

"She's brilliant, the one who plays the Queen," he said. "I think it's a great show in terms of how they delivered it."