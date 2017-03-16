Cole Sprouse was about 7 years old when he played Ross Geller's son "Ben" on "Friends." He had a pretty easy time acting with all the big names stars -- that is, all the stars except Jennifer Aniston.

The now 24-year-old was "so in love" with her that he could barely function, he said.

"I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her," he told the New York Post. "I was infatuated. I was speechless — I'd get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult."

Since his on-screen father dated Jen's Rachel Green character off and on (except when they were on a break!,) Cole filmed a few scenes with his crush.

Cole has since gone on to act in several high-profile shows, including Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alongside twin brother Dylan Sprouse. Still, he's remembered for being Ben.

"I was only in seven episodes, but it's funny now that people are recognizing me for that because my brother and I have been working since we were 8 months old," he said. "So I'm sure the professional entertainment sleuths are eventually gonna find all these strange little cameos of my brother and I over time."

"Because Friends is on Netflix, there's a renewed interest from that," he added. "People can call me 'Ben' on the street and I will turn around. It's a funny little process."

He hasn't spoken with any of the "Friends" cast since the show ended.

He now stars as Jughead Jones on the CW's Archie comics-inspired drama "Riverdale," so Ben is an afterthought.

"Now people are calling me Jughead — it's a strange feeling when you start getting called something new," he said.