Corinne Olympios is crediting therapy and her close-knit family with helping her through her "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal.

The reality TV star opened up to Us Weekly about what her life has been like since leaving Mexico last June, saying she's tried to stay positive.

"[I've been doing] a lot of yoga, a lot of therapy, just family time," she said. "We're a really close family."

Only a week after filming began in Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise" earlier this summer, the ABC series was suspended upon reports of possible sexual misconduct. Multiple reports claimed that DeMario and Corinne were inebriated and fooled around in a swimming pool, but the production studio was investigating whether she may have been too drunk to consent.

Throughout the whole thing, DeMario has been adamant that he did nothing wrong and said video would vindicate him. On June 20, Warner Bros., who was investigating the incident, agreed with him and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The ruling went against what Corinne had said in a statement when she called herself a "victim."

"I've had many different experiences with 'The Bachelor.' All positive, all good. There was a setback, but everything really just comes from me and how I'm feeling," she told US. "I always try to just come being the best I can be, the best Corinne I can be, I guess. And I really just follow my heart. I don't really let anything else get in the way."

She said that she holds no ill will for the cast of the "Bachelor in Paradise."

"I'm really close with everybody. Obviously, everybody had their own opinions on things and everyone was just waiting for things to unfold. Thankfully, everything's good with all my friends," she said. "I have no problem with Bachelor Nation. I love Bachelor Nation. I am Bachelor Nation."