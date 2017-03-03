The Duggar family will soon head back to a familar place, the wedding chapel. Joy-Anna Duggar is engaged to her beau Austin Forsyth.

The 19-year-old "Counting On" star confirmed the news to Us Weekly, saying, "We just got engaged! I'm so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it's amazing."

The engagement comes just after the two started their "courtship," at least on TV. On the season finale of the TLC reality show on Feb. 27, Austin approached Jim Bob Duggar, Joy-Anne's dad, for permission to begin the relationship.

"Over the years, I've been watching, and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character," Austin, who's known Joy-Anna for 15 years, told Jim Bob. "She's such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She's a good delegator — and, of course, her beauty."

The Duggar family patriarch went on to call Austin a "good guy" and said he'd be "honored" to have him start courting Joy-Anna.

The courtship was old news for rabid Duggar fans. In November, it was revealed that the teen had entered into a courtship with Austin during "Counting On: Jinger's Wedding."

"Congratulations, Joy-Anna and Austin on the new courtship," Jim said in a video posted to the family's blog last November.

"We're really excited for you, Joy," her mom Michelle Duggar added, "You are our precious Joy Joy. You live up to your name. And we're so thankful for Austin. He is a great guy and we're excited about the future for what God has in store for you guys."

After the engagement, Austin told Us, "I'm just overwhelmed with emotion. I'm so excited to be engaged because that means the next step is marriage, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for us!"